Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured.
According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
The deputy was reportedly attacked, slammed onto a car hood and then knocked to the ground before getting up and showing that he was armed with a gun. According to a report from the Times Union, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said the Utica man drew a gun and fired at the deputy, who returned fire. Montagnino says the Utica man was hit during the shootout.
Nearby Saratoga Springs police officers heard the shots and rushed to the scene.
When they got there, police ordered the off-duty deputy to drop the gun, but he didn’t, so police fired 10 or 11 shots toward him.
The deputy was hit multiple times and a woman who was with him was also injured.
"Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years that an officer of the Saratoga Springs Police Department had to discharge a firearm in the line of duty,” Montagnino said following the incident.
All of the people hurt are expected to survive, according to police.
No names were released as of Monday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.