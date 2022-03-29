Utica man wins $27K in World Series of Poker Tournament at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. – A Utica man was the second local winner in the World Series of Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino.
Frank Gentile won more than $27,000, a gold WSOP ring and a spot in the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas this summer.
Last week, Tom Frank, of Ilion, was named one of the first three winners of the tournament. He won more than $31,000, a gold WSOP ring and a trip to the Las Vegas tournament.
The champion of the entire tournament was Joe Rice of Saratoga County, who won a total of $274,441 in six events. This is the second time Rice has won a WSOP tournament.
Our Event 1 winner Joe Rice made history again by winning our @wsop main event, earning $238,870 and a second WSOP ring. Over the past 12 days, thousands of guests from 26 states and Canada shared $4,368,225 in total prize winnings. 💸 pic.twitter.com/H1egQO0gw7
Chad Roederscheimer of Ohio won the second-largest amount totaling nearly $103,000.
Both Rice and Roederscheimer will also head to Las Vegas for the summer tournament.
Nearly 11,000 people played in the tournament, which was held March 17 - 28. More than 1,500 players won part of $4.4 million in prize money.
WSOP satellite events will continue at Turning Stone through May 1, where players can also win a seat in the Las Vegas tournament.
Players in the Tournament of Champions have a chance to compete for $1 million.