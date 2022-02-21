Utica man's new car on burning cargo ship in Atlantic

UTICA, N.Y. -- He 'built' it -- but it never came.
A Utica man designed his dream car -- a new Audi -- choosing its features and trim. A six-month wait for it to arrive turned in to more of an eight-month wait. One day last week, he read in the New York Times about a cargo ship, filled with luxury vehicles, that was burning and adrift in the Atlantic Ocean.
"I was like there's no way. I sent a screenshot to my sales rep that was helping me at the dealership and was like 'say it ain't so' jokingly. And he goes 'I'm afraid it is so, your car was on that ship,'" says Mirzet Salihovic.
Not wanting to wait another six month, he went, on a friend's recommendation, to Nimey's New Generation Cars, in Utica. Even though used cars are currently scarce, they were able to connect him with a car he loved.
"They just happened to have a new BMW on the lot and I told my friend 'yeah, if my car wasn't on the Atlantic right now, I'd be getting this one' and the next day, the ship actually sinks," said Salihovic.
"Lucky for us, we are a used car dealer, so all our vehicles, we don't order. When they come in, they're here. We do our best to have as many late model vehicles that are as close to new as possible, so we can deliver them to the customer the same day," says Nimey's General Manager, Matt Adams. "We're not attached, we're not waiting for the manufacturer to build the car. They've already been built, they're on the lot and they're refreshed every month. We're buying cars two, three, four times a month, trying to make them as new as possible so you don't have to wait."
The ship departed Germany February 10th and was scheduled to arrive in Rhode Island this week. It's been reported that roughly 4000 luxury cars, including Bentley's, Porsches and Audis, were on board.