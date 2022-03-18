Utica mayor appoints new 5th Ward councilmember

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has appointed Venice Ervin as 5th Ward councilmember following the resignation of Delvin Moody earlier this week.
Ervin has lived in the Cornhill neighborhood for 55 years and has been very involved in the community throughout that time.
Throughout his career, Ervin worked as a program director for the Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency and a youth program director for JCTOD Outreach. He was also president of the Utica NAACP branch and was on the board of the Parkway Center.
“Venice epitomizes community service. He is highly respected and strives to build consensus in order to achieve positive changes in our city,” said Palmieri. “Venice will be an outstanding representative and advocate for Cornhill, and I look forward to working with him.”
Ervin is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Moody, who is facing an assault charge related to a domestic dispute in February, resigned during the council meeting on Wednesday, March 16.