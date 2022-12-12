Utica Mayor's Benefit Gala returns in 2023; applications open for fundraiser recipient

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Monday the return of the annual Mayor’s Benefit Gala after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Palmieri is accepting applications from local organizations looking to be the beneficiary of the 2023 fundraiser.
The event is held annually to raise money for a local organization that betters the community through its programs and services. In 2019, the benefit raised $58,000 for the ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter.
Applications must be submitted detailing what the funds will be used for and how that initiative or program will help the people of Utica.
Recipients will be chosen based on the following criteria:
- Impact the proposal will have on the City of Utica and its residents.
- Sustainability of the proposed initiative beyond the life of the award.
- Clear need in the City of Utica being addressed.
- Capacity of the organization or person applying to execute the proposal.
- Uniqueness of the idea being proposed.
Applications must be completed and returned by Jan. 15, 2023, to be considered.
The gala committee will choose the recipient by Feb. 1, 2023.
The event will be held at the Delta by Marriott in downtown Utica on April 22, 2023.
Download a copy of the application below: