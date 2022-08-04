Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers standing on city street corners amid ongoing complaints from residents and business owners.
According to the city, panhandlers can be removed from private property, but not from public spaces as long as they’re not interfering with traffic or causing safety issues.
The city has several programs to aid people with homelessness or other forms of assistance. Drop-in centers at the Rescue Mission and Salvation Army can help those in need with mental health, drug prevention and other services.
According to a notice from the city, officials say while the donations may be well-intended, giving money to panhandlers “only enables their bad habits.” People are instead encouraged to donate money to local organizations that combat homelessness.