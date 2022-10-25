Utica officials seek feedback on Genesee Street traffic pattern changes

UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a new traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and the city wants feedback about the changes.
The “complete street” trial changes include reducing four lanes of traffic to three, adding bike lanes on either side and turning lanes in the center.
City officials say the proposed changes aim to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians as development continues downtown.
The survey is open for 90 days and can be completed on the city’s website.
After the 90-day comment period, the Utica Common Council will have to consider the feedback and decide whether or not to ratify the changes.