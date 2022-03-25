Utica/Oneida Chapter NAACP seeks to name local Poet Laureate, Youth Laureate

The Utica/Oneida Chapter of the NAACP, in conjunction with the city of Utica, is holding a writing competition, to declare a local Poet Laureate.
There will be two categories: ages 13-18, and, 19 and older. There is a theme for the works submitted: struggle, hope and resilience.
"People have come through this with amazing grace, hope and resilience, and so the opportunity to speak to that in creative ways, to be able to share those experiences, so that's become a theme for the poems we're asking people to submit is talking about struggle, hope and resilience and what that means to them," says Alane Varga, Chairperson of the Youth and Young Adult Engagement Committee, NAACP.
Local poet, Tabo Bo, began writing during Covid quarantine. He's excited about the contest, and hopes it will inspire local writers to share their gifts, and inspire other writers.
"I haven't wrote poetry for a long time, however I know a lot of people that have been writing poetry for a very long time and I think this is a great opportunity for them to not just get recognized but to really just inspire the next generation of not just poets, but creative artists, as well," says Bo.
Entries must be submitted by April 1st. The competition is open to all writers. Three works must be submitted; they can be poems, haiku, sonnets. There is a 10-page limit. Entrants must also submit an audio file of them reading one of their works. A winnter will be declared at the end of April. There will be a Youth Laureate and Laureate declared, along with an honorable mention in each category. Winners will receive a $100 cash prize, and other gifts.
"A lot of creativity, especially for minorities and poor youth, what they do is minimalized and so all of a sudden, what they've been scribbling in a notebook and what they've been doing is something that is worthy and it gives them worth. So I think it's very important to recognize creativity on all levels, whether you're a senior citizen or young person, that you still have value, you still have worth and we can recognize that and celebrate it," says Reverend Sharon Baugh, NAACP President.
