Utica parade dates set for Memorial Day and July Fourth

UTICA, N.Y. -- The dates have been set for Utica's Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades, as well as the party in the park.
The Memorial Day Parade will be May 29 at 10 a.m. and will start on Genesee Street, across from Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. The Independence Day Parade will be held on July 4 at 10 a.m. and will also begin on Genesee Street across from Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. The party in the park will be held on July 4 at Proctor Park, located on Rutger Street.
To fill out a parade application, click here. Registration is free.