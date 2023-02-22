 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Freezing rain showers expected. Total ice accumulations
of less than one tenth of inch on untreated surfaces.
Precipitation may be mixed at times with sleet, or snow.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica parade dates set for Memorial Day and July Fourth

  • Updated
  • 0
Parade

UTICA, N.Y. -- The dates have been set for Utica's Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades, as well as the party in the park. 

The Memorial Day Parade will be May 29 at 10 a.m. and will start on Genesee Street, across from Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. The Independence Day Parade will be held on July 4 at 10 a.m. and will also begin on Genesee Street across from Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. The party in the park will be held on July 4 at Proctor Park, located on Rutger Street. 

To fill out a parade application, click here. Registration is free. 

Recommended for you