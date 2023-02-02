 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Utica police at scene of shooting on Noyes Street; man still inside store with gunshot wound

  • Updated
  • 0
Dari-Del shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are at the scene of a shooting at Fred’s Dari-Del on Noyes Street.

Officers have surrounded the shop and blocked traffic in that area.

According to police, a woman says she was shot in the leg by her boyfriend at Dari-Del. Then, police say the boyfriend went back inside the store and shot himself. A 911 call reporting the shooting came in around 1:30 p.m.

Police arrive at Dar-Del shooting scene

At this time, officers at the scene are trying to communicate with the man using a bullhorn, asking him to pick up the phone inside to speak with them. Police do not know the man’s condition yet or the severity of his injuries.

The woman was sent to the hospital to be treated for her gunshot wound.

It is not clear if any customers or employees are inside the store.

Kernan Elementary School and Donovan Middle School are on precautionary lockout until the situation is resolved. Dismissal will be delayed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you