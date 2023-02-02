Utica police at scene of shooting on Noyes Street; man still inside store with gunshot wound

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are at the scene of a shooting at Fred’s Dari-Del on Noyes Street.
Officers have surrounded the shop and blocked traffic in that area.
According to police, a woman says she was shot in the leg by her boyfriend at Dari-Del. Then, police say the boyfriend went back inside the store and shot himself. A 911 call reporting the shooting came in around 1:30 p.m.
At this time, officers at the scene are trying to communicate with the man using a bullhorn, asking him to pick up the phone inside to speak with them. Police do not know the man’s condition yet or the severity of his injuries.
The woman was sent to the hospital to be treated for her gunshot wound.
It is not clear if any customers or employees are inside the store.
Kernan Elementary School and Donovan Middle School are on precautionary lockout until the situation is resolved. Dismissal will be delayed.
