Utica Police Department makes decision to disable social media comments

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department has decided to disable comments on its Facebook page over an ongoing issue with scammers on social media.
Because it is a public agency, the department is advised against hiding or deleting comments on its Facebook posts – it can only allow all comments or disable them entirely.
In a post made on Tuesday, the department said, in part:
“Therefore, as a result, and with the guidance of legal cases, effective immediately we have taken the step to disable all user comments on the Utica Police Department's social media pages. This is in the best interest and the safety of all our users. In the meantime, we will continue to provide our informational posts, and users will have the same outlets available to them to provide crime tips.”