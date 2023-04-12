 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK AND
NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA INTO THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York and NEPA.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY and NEPA late morning through the
early evening. West winds increase between 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 20 mph until this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels
have dried out this week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Utica police identify Warren Street shooting victim; suspect charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0

FATAL UTICA SHOOTING

Utica Shooting Murder
Warren Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have identified the man shot and killed on Warren Street Tuesday morning as 49-year-old James Jackson.

The shooting happened at 813 Warren St. around 8:15 a.m. Officers found Jackson fatally shot at the scene.

James Jackson

According to police, there were multiple people at the residence when the shooting happened and they were able to provide a description of the suspect. Then on his way to the scene, an investigator spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking on Court Street near Broadway. The investigator immediately called for backup. When the patrol officers arrived, the suspect started to run, but was apprehended a short distance away on Genesee Street.

Officers frisked the man and found a loaded 9mm handgun on him. He was taken into custody for further questioning. 

The suspect, 47-year-old Ellery Jonathan Little McNeal, of Philadelphia, is charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you