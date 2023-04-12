Utica police identify Warren Street shooting victim; suspect in custody

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have identified the man shot and killed on Warren Street Tuesday morning as 49-year-old James Jackson.
The shooting happened at 813 Warren St. around 8:15 a.m. Officers found Jackson fatally shot at the scene.
According to police, there were multiple people at the residence when the shooting happened and they were able to provide a description of the suspect. Then on his way to the scene, an investigator spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking on Court Street near Broadway. The investigator immediately called for backup. When the patrol officers arrived, the suspect started to run, but was apprehended a short distance away on Genesee Street.
Officers frisked the man and found a loaded 9mm handgun on him. He was taken into custody for further questioning.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to be charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.