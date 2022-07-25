Utica police investigating fatal crash involving car, dirt bike

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash that happened late Sunday night at the intersection of Eagle and West streets.
Just after 10 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene for a serious crash involving a car and an off-road dirt bike as thunderstorms were making their way through the region.
Police say the dirt bike operator was pinned beneath the car. Once released, he was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center. While first responders and medical staff performed all life-saving measures possible, the male died from his injuries at the hospital.
The male’s name will not be released until police have notified the family.
The police department’s accident reconstruction team is still investigating the events that led to the crash.
In a social media post, Utica police said Monday morning, “Operating unauthorized motorized equipment on city streets is against the law and extremely dangerous to the operators and the general public as a whole. Sadly, incidents such as these prove how dangerous that operation may be.”