Utica police investigating indirect school bomb threat circulating on social media

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police will have an increased presence at Utica city schools Wednesday in response to a bomb threat circulating on social media.
Police say this appears to be a generic threat that has spread nationwide, and does not mention Utica City School District or any of its schools specifically. However, out of an abundance of caution, the department will still increase security measures throughout each school building.
The threat says “On Wednesday March 16 and Thursday March 17 I will be setting a bomb on both schools I let you all get away with me shooting up the schools but I will be back.”
UPD is working with other departments to investigate the origin of the threat, but officials say it does not appear to be local.
Anyone with information about where this threat originated is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.