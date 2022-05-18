Utica police investigating shooting at apartment complex; 1 man injured

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was shot at an apartment complex on Gray Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Michael Walsh Apartments around 1:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. There they found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to Utica police, the man was shot twice in the abdomen and taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. Police say his condition is not known at this time.
Police are looking for a black vehicle that witnesses say left the scene after the shooting, which police believe happened outside.
"Based on the casings we found and evidence on scene, we believe the shooting took place in the parking lot and not inside the apartment complex itself. We are looking for any kind of surveillance video on both Gray Ave, City Street or any of the surrounding neighborhoods," said Sgt. Mike Curley.
Kernan Elementary School and Donovan Middle School were on lockout as of 1:45 p.m. out of an abundance of caution. The lockout order was lifted at 2:15 p.m.
Police are still investigating at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 315-223-3556.