Utica police K-9 receives protective vest from non-profit organization

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department’s K-9, Dak, has received his very own body armor, donated through a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s.
The organization holds a fundraiser each year to support the purchase of a K-9 vest that protects against bullets and punctures.
Dak was chosen as this year’s recipient back in April, but it took a few months for his custom vest to be delivered. The gear was received on Tuesday with embroidery reading “In memory of the K9s who served and sacrificed in 2021.”
Each vest has a value of about $1,700 - $2,200 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.