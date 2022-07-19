 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Utica police K-9 receives protective vest from non-profit organization

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department’s K-9, Dak, has received his very own body armor, donated through a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s.

The organization holds a fundraiser each year to support the purchase of a K-9 vest that protects against bullets and punctures.

Dak was chosen as this year’s recipient back in April, but it took a few months for his custom vest to be delivered. The gear was received on Tuesday with embroidery reading “In memory of the K9s who served and sacrificed in 2021.”

Each vest has a value of about $1,700 - $2,200 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.

