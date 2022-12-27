Distraught man with machete inside home in downtown Utica; police negotiating

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete earlier is now in a house and officers are trying to negotiate with him.
People who live near State Street and Cottage Place are advised to stay inside and others should avoid the area at this time.
It is unclear if the man is in his own home or another person's home and if there is anyone there with him.
Officers are along the street with ballistic shields and are using loudspeakers to warn people in that area to stay inside and lock their doors.
Traffic on the Arterial has also slowed and some people are turning around to avoid downtown.
The man was in the Cornhill area around noon and an alert was sent out advising people to stay in their homes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.