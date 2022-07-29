Utica police tentatively ID man seen entering Mohawk River as search continues

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say the man who was seen entering the Mohawk River Wednesday, but not resurfacing, has tentatively been identified as 42-year-old Musar Pwa, of Utica.
A father and son fishing under the Leland Avenue overpass Wednesday evening called police after they saw a man walk into the water and go under, but not come back up.
Members of the Oneida County Underwater Search and Rescue team searched the river during daylight hours Wednesday and Thursday but did not resume the search on Friday morning.
Utica police also searched along the river several miles eastbound using drones and utility vehicles to no avail. The Department of Environmental Conservation also deployed a watercraft on the river to assist.
Police say the search is ongoing and updates will be released when available.
Authorities on the scene Thursday said they had an idea who the man was based on items found at the scene.