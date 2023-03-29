 Skip to main content
Utica police to use new electric bikes to patrol parts of city

UPD electric bikes

The Utica Police Department has added four electric power bikes to its fleet.

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department has added four electric bikes to its fleet.

Officers will use the Recon Interceptor Power Bikes to patrol the community and city parks. Officials say the new rides will make it easier to police large crowds and fit into tight spaces.

“The Utica Police Department is committed to being adaptable and progressive in its training, equipment and practices,” said Police Chief Mark Williams. “As our society continues to evolve, so will the Utica Police Department. These power bikes will give us more capability and give officers the opportunity to have a more prominent presence in the communities they serve.”

The bikes have lower maintenance costs than traditional police vehicles and are better for the environment, according to city officials.

Officers have already started training on the bikes and the department has invited neighboring agencies to come and test them out as well.

The bikes cost $16,000 in total and were purchased using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

