Utica Proud app offers rewards for shopping at local small businesses

UTICA, N.Y. – Patrons of small businesses in Utica can soon earn rewards through a new app called Utica Proud.
The free app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play starting Thursday, Nov. 3, will reward local purchases with “Halfmoons," which are points that can be redeemed as cash credits toward future purchases.
Users must link their credit or debit cards to the app and will earn Halfmoons after shopping at participating restaurants, stores, cafes, gyms, salons and other locations in Utica.
For a limited time, those who download the app will get 10 Halfmoons - worth $10 – after creating an account.
The City is partnering with Colu Technologies to launch the app, which is funded through the Utica Prosperity Initiative.
A kick-off event will also take place at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute on Friday, Nov. 4. Members of the Colu team will attend and there will be giveaways. The event starts at 5 p.m.
Businesses interested in participating in the Utica Proud rewards program can click here for more information.