Utica Proud app promotes shopping locally

In an effort to help local business recuperate from the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Utica is launching a smartphone app called Utica Proud. City of Utica ayor Robert Palmieri kicked off the app with a formal announcement at Utica City Hall.
"Our local businesses are what makes our City run, and we’re very fortunate to have this app Utica Proud to continue the growth of our City."
When you use the Utica Proud App you earn credits. Those credits are called Halfmoons, and are equivalent to a dollar each. You can then use those credits like money at participating businesses like 72 Restaurant and Tavern. Jeff Stone is the President of Orb Food & Beverage, and talked about the benefits of using the app.
"The benefits obviously you can get some rewards and come back and use them locally and make some savings, but the biggest thing is support Utica, support local and become part of Utica."
Around 300 businesses are participating in the program, but currently you can only cash in your Halfmoons at about 25 of those establishments. Businesses that redeem Halfmoons get that money reimbursed by the City of Utica on a monthly basis. The reimbursement money seems to come from the Prosperity Initiative included in Phase 1’s Small Business Assistance Programs. A company called Colu Technologies helped launch the Utica Proud application that makes it easy for businesses to participate in redeeming Halfmoons, and even easier to earn them once your linked in. Gideon Kafri is the Operations Manager at Colu.
"That’s it. They’re locked in. They can go around town freely, and whatever they purchase they get a certain percentage back based on what category that specific business is associated with."
Hemstrought’s President Dan Dowe is excited to have the credits named after the Halfmoon cookies, and is one of the businesses redeeming credits.
"They show us the app that they have on their phone, and they record the purchase, and that tabulates into an accumulation of Hemstrought Halfmoon Coins."
It all seems like a pretty sweet deal.