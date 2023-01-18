Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition

The U.S. Army Best Medic Competition is 72 straight hours of grueling war-like scenarios designed to test the physical fitness, endurance, military knowledge, and medical skills of the Army’s top medics. Major Patrick Halpin is Utica's 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment Executive Officer.
"They’re going to be sleep deprived, they’re going to be food deprived, they’re going to be having to make tough mental choices under stress, so they want to replicate combat scenario’s as best as they can during this competition."
Sergeant Klayton McCallum and Sergeant Thomas Mulhern have been preparing themselves physically for the competition. Sgt. Mulhern is a Healthcare Specialist in “68 Whiskey”.
"This is going to be very physically demanding, so we’re going to move a long distance across tough terrain through training areas with a pretty significant amount of weight on in both gear and the materials we’re carrying in our rucksack for sustainment, and out aid bag, which is what we treat the sick and injured out of."
Their Rucksack weighs anywhere from 35-55 pounds, but Evacuation Specialist Sgt. Klayton McCallum says they also have to carry medical gear which could put the total weight they’re carrying at around 90 pounds.
"We’ve prepared ourselves physically of course. We’ve also been utilizing the medical simulation training center on Fort Drum. There’s a collection of paramedics and old medics there from the Army, and they just instruct Fort Drum Soldiers and National Guard Soldiers, and we’ve been doing internal training here as well."
In addition to the competition, Sgt. Thomas Mulhern says they have a mission to try and educate others on some preconceived notions about being a medic in the National Guard.
"It’s what I do. It’s what I love, and I’m excited to go share the occasion with a bunch of like-minded individuals who are as excited about being medics as I am."
Make no mistake…Sgt. McCallum says these two are leaving with a win, win attitude.
"When you show up ultimately you’re just going to have to execute, and you’re going to have to do your best while you’re there."
Sgt. Thomas Mulhern: "Just going to give it all we got physically and mentally and try to be positive about it as we go."
The competition begins this Sunday January 22nd. If you’d like to keep up on how they’re doing just go to Army Best Medic Competition on Facebook.