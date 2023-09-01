Utica’s Downtown Mural Project Underway

UTICA, N.Y. -- The layout of a new mural at Liberty Bell Park in Downtown Utica started about a week and a half ago, and paint is starting to go up.
28 artists expressed interest in the project, but the task was awarded to Steven Teller from St. Augustine, Florida.
The mural incorporates a number of local elements, and a bit of artistic liberty.
"They’re hiring me to be an artist and bring in my artistic perspective," Teller said.
"And there’s a part of that I don’t even control. I’m just here to kind of channel it, so I had to respect that, as well as kind of look at what was really important to the community members, and make a few changes based off of that," Teller said.
The mural project has certainly caught the public’s attention.
If people aren’t getting their picture taken in front of the project, they’re often taking pictures of it.
Utica Resident Daisy Estell stops by occasionally on her lunch breaks.
"I just really like the local aspect of the city, and I’ve been waiting for the wall to start. I just wanted to take pictures of the progress as it goes," Estell said.
Teller talked a little about what goes into laying out a mural of this size before painting can begin.
"We did a whole sketch of the drawing of everything that’s going to be involved, so that we map everything out, we make sure everything is to scale perspective wise," the artist said.
Teller has two assistants helping with background painting and assisting with set up, which takes longer than you might expect.
"The transformation is going to be huge through these next few weeks. There’s going to be some big splashes of color as we kind of make our way across, and you know each flower is going to come to life as I go in and get the details. So you know I encourage anybody to come down and see it through the whole experience."
Changing the old mural created some controversy, but City of Utica Principal Planner Derek Crossman says art is subjective and everyone has a different opinion about what the wall should look like.
"I don’t think one piece of art could possibly represent all of Utica. Ideally, we’re going to have many, many more public murals that could all touch upon different elements of the City. Its culture, its people, its history, and heritage. One piece isn’t going to do it all, but I think this piece does a great job of representing where we’ve been, and where we’re going," Crossman said.
The artist has taken all opinions into account and is trying to match the community’s vision.
"For anybody who had apprehension, you know we’re out here with the best of intentions to try to take all that stuff into account and make it something beautiful for everybody," Teller said.
The mural is expected to be completed sometime in the fall.