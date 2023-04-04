Utica’s State of the City Address

When the residents of Utica voted in the Mayor they had one thing they were adamant about, and Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri knew it.
"Fix the streets! Council people do something! Mayor do something! It’s not just our roads. We need to fix our creeks, we need to fix our pipes, we need to take care of our lead, fix our bridges, because all these are related."
In 2018 Utica residents passed a referendum to spend $5 million a year on paving. Double what the City traditionally spent. Over the last several years the City spent even more than that on improvements to roadways and walkways. Unfortunately the potholes weren’t the only problems hitting the streets.
"The homeless, the mentally challenged, the opioid crisis, you can’t run away from it. It’s not going away unless we as a City, as a State, meet it head on."
There’s still an opioid crisis, and there doesn’t seem to be much happening to address mental health, but the City has made investments in trying to solve the homeless population.
"We’re investing more than $12 million to upgrade our housing. We’ve given more than 100 $25 thousand grants to homeowners throughout for home repairs through the Home Ownership Center."
The Mayor spoke about a number of quality of life projects, but there’s still one he has his mind set on.
"You know what I want. Indoor waterpark! A destination for our great City." (Audience member: Let’s do it!)
There’s been no announcements made about plans for a waterpark, but the Mayor did end with a positive attitude.
"We did this all together. We built this little City. We built it by taking chances, and not being afraid. Change is hard, and no one likes it, but we’ve made a difference."