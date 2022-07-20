Utica soldier identified nearly 80 years after his death will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

UTICA, N.Y. – The remains of a military soldier from Utica who was killed during World War II will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 1.
First Lt. Myles Esmay was 21 years old when he was killed in Burma on June 7, 1944 – the last day of fighting.
All unknown servicemen killed during that battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries. Then in 1947, remains were exhumed for identification and those that were still unknown were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In 2019, remains were again exhumed from the Honolulu cemetery, and with advancements in science, Esmay was able to be identified through dental and DNA analyses.
Esmay was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and The New York State College of Forestry at Syracuse University. He enlisted in the military in 1940.
According to his obituary, Esmay was the first man from Utica to be accepted as an air cadet.