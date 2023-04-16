Utica to host 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship

Utica, N.Y.-- The eyes of the hockey world will be on the Mohawk Valley next spring, as Utica has been selected to host the 2024 IIHF Women's World Ice Hockey Championship.
The event will feature the top 10 women's hockey teams from around the world, with 31 games to be played between the Utica University Nexus Center and the Adirondack Bank Center from April 4-14, 2024.
“We’re thrilled to have the IIHF Women’s World Championship back in the U.S. and could not be more excited to bring the event to Utica,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “The leadership of the Mohawk Valley Garden group, led by Robert Esche, in partnering with us, and the support from the State of New York, Oneida County, Turning Stone Resort and the city of Utica has been fantastic. It's not often we get to host world championships in the U.S. and we know fans will enjoy the opportunity to see the best women's hockey players in the world in person next April.”
It will be the fifth time the United States has hosted the event since its inception in 1990, first since 2017 when the U.S. won gold on home ice in Plymouth, Michigan.
It'll also be the second time the tournament has been hosted in the state of New York, as it was held in Lake Placid in 1994.
“Hosting an event as prestigious as the IIHF Women’s World Championship is truly an honor, and marks another milestone for the Utica University Nexus Center and Adirondack Bank Center as we continue to grow and build on the sports repertoire in the City of Utica,” said Robert Esche, president of Mohawk Valley Garden, who played eight seasons in the NHL and was also a member of the 2006 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team. “We are very lucky to be able to showcase the highest level of women’s hockey in the world and look forward to partnering with USA Hockey to create the best experience possible.”
The United States women's national team will enter the tournament looking to defend gold as they beat Canada 6-3, Sunday, to capture the nation's 10th women's world title, first since 2019.