Utica, N.Y.-- The eyes of the hockey world will be on the Mohawk Valley next spring, as Utica has been selected to host the 2024 IIHF Women's World Ice Hockey Championships. The event will have 31 games and feature the top women's hockey teams from around the world. The 10 team tournament will be held at both the Utica University Nexus Center and the Adirondack Bank Center
Utica to host IIHF Women's World Championships in 2024
BenKinne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today