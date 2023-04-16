 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica to host IIHF Women's World Championships in 2024

  • 0
IIHF world championships

Utica, N.Y.-- The eyes of the hockey world will be on the Mohawk Valley next spring, as Utica has been selected to host the 2024 IIHF Women's World Ice Hockey Championships. The event will have 31 games and feature the top women's hockey teams from around the world. The 10 team tournament will be held at both the Utica University Nexus Center and the Adirondack Bank Center

Recommended for you