Utica-trained cybersecurity experts on front lines as tensions grow between Russia and Ukraine

As two countries a world away prepare to duke it out, possibly on the battlefield or the cyberfield....local cybersecurity experts and those who train them....tell us why we, here in America, should care.
“We rely on them for neon, and who would think that neon and semiconductors are something that are important to us? Our automobiles, telephones, TVs, refrigerators, they all rely on neon," says Dr. Leslie Corbo, Director of Undergraduate Cybersecurity Programs at Utica University.
Dr. Corbo says if Russia full on invades or successfully cyber attacks Ukraine, we could feel the pain.
“We will see them stopping production, we'll see them stopping any kind of exports. We won't be able to import anything. It's not going to be a pleasant experience for anyone," says Dr. Corbo.
Cyber soldiers, like Utica University cybersecurity graduate, Patrick Mc Harris, are on the job, protecting America and Americans from direct and indirect impacts of cyber attacks.
"CISA, or the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, kind of issued that shields up alert for all federal contractors as well as the commercial companies that are supporting the federal government to just be on somewhat of a higher alert," says McHarris.
You can be on high alert protecting your own information, by doing the things many of you already know..changing passwords and only clicking or opening links from trusted senders. And all of those social media quizzes that ask personal questions....you might want to ask yourself, who's asking and why do they need to know?
"My advice has always been and will continue to be, don't answer any of those quizzes. Nobody cares what dwarf you represent or what Disney princess you are. They're really just fishing for information," says Dr. Corbo. "But that's one of the biggest things, is to resist that urge and they know that. The cyber criminal knows that."