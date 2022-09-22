Utica University announces new sports programs

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University will now be offering three new programs to their athletic lineup. Women’s Wrestling, Gymnastics, and Men’s Wrestling competitions will begin in the fall of 2023. David Fontaine is the Director of Athletics at Utica University.
"This gives an opportunity for those young men and women to continue to compete in college where they might not have the opportunity especially on the women’s side. Gymnastics as well. Gymnastics is extremely popular. Go down the road here on Champlin Ave. to Valley Gymnastics it is packed."
Gymnasts will initially practice at Valley Gymnastics and compete at the University. There’s already a search to find new coaches, and once those positions have been filled, they’ll need to recruit new student athletes.
"Our goal is to have 20 male wrestlers, 20 female wrestlers, and about 15 gymnasts. Certainly if there are more it’s great, but that’s our goal. So to bring in 45 new students total for our next academic year is pretty much the goal, and then grow from there."
The University expects the new programs will help with enrollment, and while the sports might be enticing, the focus on this campus remains academics.
"At the end of your 4 or 5 years here depending on what course of study your pursuing, you’re going to go out and get a career in something other than the sport you’re playing, so academics is paramount for sure, but the attraction to be able to come and continue your studies and compete in a sport is something I think is invaluable."