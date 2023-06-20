Utica unveils newly-renovated Jason Waterman Skate Park

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica today unveiled its new and improved Jason Waterman Skate Park in Lincoln Park.
It's the work of an L.A. design firm, and plenty of skateboarders were there for the ribbon cutting.
Mayor Robert Palmieri said that's one thing this renovation process taught him--just how many avid skateboarders are out there.
The park's namesake, Jason Waterman, was one of them; he was killed in a car crash in 2016. His family was there today and said that their son and brother would have been thrilled.
"For them to be able to have new equipment to be able to learn on and grow as skateboarders is super exciting, not only for them, but I know he would be proud, too, because this is something he's always wanted," said Waterman's sister, Alexandria Almas.
"Oh, he would have been here as it was being built. You probably couldn't get him out of here if he was here. If you had one rail, he was on it. They used to come here in the wintertime, shovel the ramps and skate in the wintertime. They don't care. Day or night, snow, rain, they were here," said Waterman's brother, Josh Waterman.
Park hours are 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.