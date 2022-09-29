Utica Zoo passes reinspection; overjoyed staff prepares to reopen Friday

The animals had no clue how critical this day was for the Utica Zoo. The executive director worried enough for them.
"If we'd had to be closed, as a director, there was that very real responsibility of, these are our coworkers' jobs," said Executive Director, Andria Heath.
A federal inspector reinspected the zoo today, to make sure non-critical violations from a July inspection were corrected. Things like paint chips on wood fences and partially rusted and detereorating doors. A bigger challenge, that required a bigger solution: waste management. This took the zoo away from composting.
"It just got beyond us. We didn't have the staffing to do the wind row. So we actually now will have a hauler and a dumpster," said Heath.
The reinspection for those seven violations was last week. But the inspector found two more things that needed addressing. Then came the re-rescheduling issues.
9:20 "just being able to complete the whole process within the time frame. We actually had some illnesses with staff, etc., we didn't want to bring our inspector back. So, it was scheduling and getting her back here. During those short lapse, we couldn't be licensed because we had to have her come back for that third inspection"
Today, they passed inspection. The goats celebrating with mid-afternoon snacks in their penthouse suite. The joy was palpable at the zoo.
"Before our inspector even left, we got on the radio to tell our team," said Heath. "So we announced it on the radio and you could just hear the joy, the hurrah, the happiness from everybody. We want visitors back on grounds."
They'll have them, tomorrow.