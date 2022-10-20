Utica Zoo workers vote to unionize

Utica Zoo Workers Thursday voted to unionize, joining the ranks of the Civil Service Employees Association, or CSEA.
"Just along the lines of increasing keeper pay, although honestly, that's not an enormous priority. Making sure we all have proper benefits in terms of healthcare and just being able to work more seamlessly with management and be able to make our opinions and our sort of experience really applicable to the running of the zoo as a whole," said organizer, Garrett Buck.
They say their expectations for unionizing aren't lofty, but meaningful. And not just to them.
"We're not expecting to get rich from this career. This is a career you do because you love the animals. And we just want to be able to take care of the animals and educate the public without all the distractions that come from the stressors we've been experiencing," said zookeeper, Caleb LaRocca.
Among those stressors-high turnover among zookeepers.
"We've had a lot of turnover, and every time a new person comes, that requires weeks of training, it requires time for them to get used to the facility and it requires just time for them to integrate into the team while we learn how each other works," says LaRocca.
And while they wouldn't expect zoo visitors to notice an obvious, immediate difference, they're hoping for a long term benefit.
"I'm hoping that this is going to be sort of a long-term prosperity benefit for the zoo, in that we're gonna have happier workers who are able to do a better job and have the support they need to do that job and that's going to translate into the betterment of the zoo as a whole," said Buck.
The zoo's executive director, Andria Heath, says now, management will sit down with the union at the negotiating table.
"We will continue to be fiscally responsible to the organization. It is our expectation that during the negotiation process, the entire zoo team will continue to prioritize excellence in animal care and a great visitor experience for our patrons," she said.
Twenty-six workers participated in Thursday's vote.