Utica's 2023 Mayor's Benefit Gala raises over $52K for Make-A-Wish

UTICA, N.Y. – The 2023 Mayor’s Benefit Gala in Utica raised more than $52,000 for Make-A-Wish Central New York.
Mayor Robert Palmieri and his wife, Susan, presented a check to the organization on Thursday.
The gala committee chose Make-A-Wish as the beneficiary out of a pool of 68 applicants because of the positive impact it will have on local families facing difficult times.
More than 600 people attended the gala, raising enough funds to help grant wishes for six terminally ill children from Utica.
“It was my honor to partner with Make-A-Wish Central New York,” Susan said. “It was our goal to make memories for the children and families that deserve to have their wishes granted. The generosity of our community is unmatched, and the community came together for families that are struggling through tragic circumstances. I hope that we provide them the relief and joy they need to persevere.”
The gala was held on April 22 at the Delta by Marriott in downtown Utica.
This was Palmieri’s last gala as mayor of Utica. During his time as mayor, more than $450,000 has been awarded to local organizations through the gala’s fundraising efforts.