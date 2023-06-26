Utica's First Dog Park Now Open

UTICA, N.Y. -- For the first time in Utica history, the city now has a dog park.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmeri and North Utica Councilman Joseph Betrus cut the ribbon this morning on the new park located on Eldorado Road.
The park's fenced in area is 50 feet by 150 feet.
Both Palmeri and Betrus highlighted the importance of having the dog park in the city, citing that it's not just the animals that will benefit, but the families that own them as well.
"We need to make sure all of our residents find parks that meet their needs – including our four-legged residents," Palmeri said. "North Utica is a great place for our first-ever dog park, and I know the people of North Utica will take great care of this unique asset."