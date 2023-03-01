Utica's Pitcher Street post office again a sorting, delivery center

UTICA, N.Y. – The post office on Pitcher Street in Utica is back to being a sorting and delivery center after losing the operation to Syracuse in 2012.

Representatives say reopening the center in Utica is part of a 10-year Delivering for America plan that aims to combine and centralize carrier operations.

Post offices and PO boxes will remain in the same locations, but some carriers will pick up their deliveries in Utica. According to officials, this new model will reduce the time and cost of transporting to individual facilities.

About 200 positions are expected to be added at the Pitcher Street facility to help sort the parcels. The number of carriers is also expected to grow from 59 to more than 200.