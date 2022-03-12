 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow and significant blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, highest amounts
south of the Thruway and near I-81. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware
counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility and create icy spots on previously plowed roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of locally heavy lake effect snow
will continue through the night, gradually shifting north
towards the Thruway in the morning. Significant blowing and
drifting snow will be the main hazard overnight. Also, wind
chills will also drop between 0 and -10 degrees at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at
511ny.org, and for Pennsylvania at 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1 from
within the respective state.

&&

Utica's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Genesee Street

UTICA, NY – It’s been a while, but Utica’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade started with a bang Saturday.

Parade grand marshal Alex Sisti fired a ceremonial cannon to begin the parade, followed by a bagpiper and police and fire units from the City of Utica.

“We came three years ago, the last time it happened, and we’ve been waiting for it ever since”, said Andrew Weaver who was there watching with his family.

Not even Mother Nature, who decided to dump up to 5 inches of snow on the area this morning, could stop this parade from happening.

From Irish dancers, to green witches, and politicians running for office, nothing was going to stop people from enjoying this year’s parade.

“This is Utica. We knew it was coming”, said parade grand marshal Alex Sisti. “Two years without a parade, people were jonesing for one. Yeah, we’re gonna do this”.

