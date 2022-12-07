Valley View project to cost double original estimate; bids go out again in a few weeks

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is going back to the drawing board for the Valley View renovation project after officials determined the work will cost nearly double what they initially expected.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the city budgeted $2.8 million for the project using funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money is intended to go toward new golf simulators, a new kitchen, facade improvements and upgrades to the parking lot, among other things.
The City started accepting requests for proposals in October to decide who would take over operations after the renovations, but only received one RFP from the current operator, Jeff Daniels.
The city will open up for bids on the construction and future operation of the new facility in a couple of weeks.
Daniels’ lease with the city is up in March of 2023.