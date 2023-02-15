Van crashes into gas pump following collision with another vehicle on Route 12 in Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. – A blue van crashed into a gas pump at a gas station in Remsen this morning following a collision at the intersection of Steuben Street and Route 12.
Authorities say shortly after 8 a.m., a truck traveling northbound on Route 12 collided with another truck as it was turning from Steuben Street.
The force of the collision pushed the van into the gas pump, knocking it over and nearly striking someone who was pumping gas.
The driver and passenger of the van were taken to the hospital to be treated.
The truck driver was not injured.
New York State Police are investigating the crash.