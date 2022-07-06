Vandals cause nearly $10K worth of damage at Rome parks

UTICA, N.Y. – Rome parks have only been open for just over a week and vandals have already caused nearly $10,000 worth of damage.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, there have been incidents of vandalism at various city parks almost every night since they officially opened last Monday.
One of the slides at Triangle Park on East Garden Street was completely destroyed, causing $7,000 worth of damage. The post says the city will not be able to replace the slide because the necessary parts have been discontinued.
A swing at Bellamy Harbor Park was also broken and the arms had to be rebuilt and reinforced.
The clubhouse at Pinti Field was ransacked as well, leaving behind $2,000 worth of damage.
Several parks have also been defaced with graffiti, which buildings and grounds crews spend hours cleaning.
City officials are pleading with residents to respect the parks and facilities, saying, “We have a wonderful parks system which we work very hard to maintain for the community’s enjoyment. We hope this level of vandalism does not continue so that adults and children who frequent our parks will continue to have a safe and happy summer.”
The city advised any witnesses with information about the vandalism to reach out to Rome Police Department.