Varick Street improvement project begins in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica will begin revamping the streetscape along Varick Street this week by removing dying trees along the corridor.
The trees will be uprooted between Court and Columbia streets.
The city plans to upgrade the décor and the street itself by:
- Installing new light posts
- Adding decorative string lighting over the street
- Putting in a new tree canopy
- Rebuilding the sidewalks
- Paving the road
Much of the scheduled work will take place in the spring and summer of 2023.
The changes to Varick Street are part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative and will be funded, in part, by the city’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.