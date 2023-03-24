Vehicle crashes into front of Holland Farms

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – A vehicle caused significant damage at Holland Farms Bakery and Deli Friday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the scene for a motor vehicle accident at 1 p.m.
The bakery owner, Marolyn Wilson, says an 81-year-old woman's pedal became stuck and she accelerated into the front of the building.
The front windows were smashed in and the impact knocked some shelves over inside the bakery. The wall and a drink cooler also appear to have been damaged.
No one was injured.
Wilson says the plan is to board up the windows until they can be replaced.
The bakery will remain open.