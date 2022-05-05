Vernon Downs barn area closed, upcoming races canceled after 2 horses die from EHV-1

VERNON, N.Y. – The barn area at Vernon Downs has closed after two horses died from equine herpesvirus 1 earlier this week.
According to Vernon Downs, the horses stabled there are under quarantine until further notice.
Necropsies conducted at Cornell University Equine Hospital confirmed EHV-1 was the cause of death in both cases.
The first horse died on Monday and the second on Tuesday. Following the second death, a third living horse was taken to Cornell to be tested on Wednesday. Those results are pending.
The live racing events scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.
Vernon Downs says the New York Department of Agriculture and New York State Gaming Commission are involved and will release more details about the future of the track soon.
According to the Department of Agriculture, EHV-1 cannot be transmitted to humans.