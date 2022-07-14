Vernon Downs CEO to join Biden administration as Public Buildings Reform Board chair

VERNON, N.Y. – President and CEO of Vernon Downs Casino Hotel and Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Jeff Gural, has been tapped by President Joe Biden for a post in his administration.
Gural has been nominated to serve as chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board, which is an independent agency that identifies opportunities for the federal government to reduce costs by reducing its inventory of civil real property.
A resident of Manhattan, Gural is currently the chairman of GFP Real Estate LLC and is also a member of the executive committee of The Real Estate Board of New York.
He previously served as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Times Square Alliance and as the vice president of The Broadway Association.
Upon hearing of his nomination, Gural thanked the president and said he looks forward to the appointment process.