Vernon man in serious condition following motorcycle crash in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – A Vernon man is in serious condition following a motorcycle crash on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville Monday afternoon.
New York State Police say just after 3:30 p.m., 54-year-old Tracy Sunter, of Yorkville, collided with a motorcycle operated by 20-year-old Devon J. Delles when she turned left on Oriskany Boulevard from Myers Road.
Delles was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center and last listed in serious condition, according to state police.
Sunter also took herself to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.