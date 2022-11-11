Veterans honored at annual ceremony in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – A ceremony honoring veterans was held in New York Mills on Friday on the village green.
It started with a prayer service followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.
Dennis Breheny, 77, a Vietnam veteran who served four tours, spoke at the ceremony.
“When we came back from Vietnam, not only were we not wanted there, we sure as heck were not wanted back here. so we kind of fought our way back even here in our area. so these guys earn the right,” said Breheny.
More than a dozen veterans and community members gathered for the annual ceremony.