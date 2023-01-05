Village of Ilion plagued by water main breaks

ILION, N.Y. -- A January thaw brings welcomed warm temperatures, but once they fluctuate back to cold, it can create problems underground.
"We have seven breaks in the month of December and we've had two so far this year in five days. Actually in three days, we had two breaks," said Ilion Mayor, John Stephens. "Christmas Eve, we had two in the same day."
Mayor Stephens says the village doesn't have a water quality issue, they have a water delivery issue, caused by old pipes and an aging infrastructure. So old, that repair crews do most of the abundant water main repairs live, meaning, without turning off the water.
"The valves haven't been, as I said, exercised they haven't been used, they haven't been turned, now you get on them and they won't turn or if you get three or four guys cranking on that valve and it snaps," says Mayor Stephens.
The village is building a water storage tank in Russell Park. In the spring, they're replacing all those old mains and valves and will also turn the valves every few months, to keep them in motion. Also in motion, the separate and massive project of building a transmission line, from the Mohawk Valley Water Authority system, in Schuyler, down the Rt. 5/Thruway corridor, to Ilion.
"Last I knew, it was about 60% designed. It might be more than that by now. But, certainly there'll be no pipe going in the ground 'til late next year and potentially later than that, depending on easements and other kinds of permissions that need to be granted," says MVWA Executive Director, Pat Becher.
The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency is overseeing the transmission line project and aggressively seeking funding for it. MVWA will take ownership and maintain it, once it's complete. The same Utica firm, Baron & LoGuidice, is designing both projects.