Village of Ilion Water Department Customers Will See Upgrades; 'Process is Mandatory'

ILION, N.Y. -- The Village of Ilion Water Department is upgrading its water metering system.
And that means the meter on your home needs to be replaced.
This is free, but you do have to give crews access.
"The process is mandatory, and a one-hour window of time is requested to schedule the appointment at your property. Please make sure the area around your meter is accessible prior to your scheduled appointment," a Village of Ilion letter to customers stated.
East National Water, LLC, is sending out postcards for people to schedule an appointment.
"For security purposes, meter installers will be wearing company uniforms, using vehicles with company logos, and will be carrying a company-issued photo identification and driver’s license. We encourage you to always ask to see ID before allowing anyone in your home. A responsible adult at least 18 years old must be present for the meter installation to take place," the letter continued.
You can't schedule a time until you get the postcard.
"It is our goal to complete installations as quickly as possible, so please arrange for an appointment once you receive the postcard notification. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated," the letter concluded.