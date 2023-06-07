Vitality in the Valley expo showcases region

Dozens of vendors in the food, agriculture, and manufacturing industries came together at Herkimer College to collaborate, and network. This expo known at ‘Vitality in the Valley’ provided insights into industry trends, and the latest on what’s being done to upskill workforce development. Part of that development includes something called ‘micro-credentials’. FuzeHub’s Solutions Director Everton H. Henriques explains what these micro-credentials are.
"We believe that micro credentials will add another level to someone’s expertise to get them into a particular position. So let’s say you graduated from college some time ago, and things have changed. You can without going back to college for a full degree, you can just add some credentials to help you to get the next job."
There was also a discussion on funding sources for New York State Manufacturers and Innovators. A plastics company is now able to utilize CTM, local a manufacturer of precision metal and plastic parts. Jim Rager, the Business Development Director for CTM Corporation says that connection might not have been made if not for expo’s like this one.
"Not only is it looking and trying to network with customers, but it’s also networking with FuzeHub, MACNY, all the organizations that help manufacturing in the Mohawk Valley."
Those connections are being made easier using technology. Now you just have to scan a QR Code to get information about the companies participating. Glen Copack Business Development Manager Kelly Miller found this expo a great source for networking.
"I’ve gotten some really nice connections. Actually just today I connected with Cobleskill College. They also have a farmers and food science laboratory that they’d like to come down that they have customers that are looking that are on the small scale to get their product to market."
Not all the exhibitors are from the Mohawk Valley, but New York State will benefit when these companies utilize each other. New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture Marketing & Communications Coordinator Jacob Pucci talked about how FuzeHub is making it easier by bringing them all under one roof.
"I know for us I mean we’re meeting people who you know we’ve never met before, and they’re from a different part of the state, which we don’t get to all that often, so like being able to kind of bring everybody here is really beneficial already for us definitely."
For more information go to FuzeHub.com.