Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until noon EDT Thursday.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Vitality in the Valley expo showcases region

The not-for-profit organization FuzeHub is connecting food, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors through an expo held at Herkimer College.

Dozens of vendors in the food, agriculture, and manufacturing industries came together at Herkimer College to collaborate, and network. This expo known at ‘Vitality in the Valley’ provided insights into industry trends, and the latest on what’s being done to upskill workforce development. Part of that development includes something called ‘micro-credentials’. FuzeHub’s Solutions Director Everton H. Henriques explains what these micro-credentials are.

"We believe that micro credentials will add another level to someone’s expertise to get them into a particular position. So let’s say you graduated from college some time ago, and things have changed. You can without going back to college for a full degree, you can just add some credentials to help you to get the next job."

There was also a discussion on funding sources for New York State Manufacturers and Innovators. A plastics company is now able to utilize CTM, local a manufacturer of precision metal and plastic parts. Jim Rager, the Business Development Director for CTM Corporation says that connection might not have been made if not for expo’s like this one.

"Not only is it looking and trying to network with customers, but it’s also networking with FuzeHub, MACNY, all the organizations that help manufacturing in the Mohawk Valley."

Those connections are being made easier using technology. Now you just have to scan a QR Code to get information about the companies participating. Glen Copack Business Development Manager Kelly Miller found this expo a great source for networking. 

"I’ve gotten some really nice connections. Actually just today I connected with Cobleskill College. They also have a farmers and food science laboratory that they’d like to come down that they have customers that are looking that are on the small scale to get their product to market."

Not all the exhibitors are from the Mohawk Valley, but New York State will benefit when these companies utilize each other. New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture Marketing & Communications Coordinator Jacob Pucci talked about how FuzeHub is making it easier by bringing them all under one roof.  

"I know for us I mean we’re meeting people who you know we’ve never met before, and they’re from a different part of the state, which we don’t get to all that often, so like being able to kind of bring everybody here is really beneficial already for us definitely."

For more information go to FuzeHub.com

