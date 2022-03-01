Vodka victory: Local distiller profits, as liquor stores shun Russian-made alcohol

States that control the sale of alcohol, including New Hampshire, Vermont and Pennsylvania, have directed that Russian-sourced alcohol be removed from liquor store shelves. That, and possibly anti-Russian sentiment, has spiked traffic at Utica's own Adirondack Distilling Company.
“We just shipped 84 cases to California, as a matter of fact, that are going all over the country and there's been a recent uptick in the last couple of days, certainly in calls and emails," says co-owner, Jordan Karp.
Vodka, bourbon and gin production are a 12-14 hour a day operation here. Their list of awards is long and distinguished. Co-owner, Jordan Karp, is always happy to share the 'spirits' with new, future fans.
"I think there are a lot of people that don't even realize there is vodka made in the U.S., and so again any opportunity for people to take another look and say it's not just a Russian or not just a Polish product but it's also made in America it's always a good thing not just for our brand but a lot of other brands out there," says Karp.
At Lichtman's Wine and Liquor, in north Utica, the owner labeled their Russian and Ukrainian made vodka, so customers can make an informed choice. Vodkas you might think are made in Russia, like Smirnoff and Stoli, are not.
Whether it's anti-Russian or pro-Ukrainian sentiment, this distiller is happy to ride the wave to a larger market, saying “It’s maybe a new opportunity for consumers in the United States to understand that we make very good vodka in the U.S. and it's all made here and all the money stays here."